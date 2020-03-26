Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 131,835 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.91% of Littelfuse worth $135,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average is $177.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

