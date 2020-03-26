Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 149,258 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,258 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.43% of Insulet worth $151,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.86. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.