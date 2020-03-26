Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 171,789 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.44% of Eaton worth $172,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

