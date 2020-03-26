Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 177,285 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 177,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.64% of Juniper Networks worth $135,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

NYSE JNPR opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.