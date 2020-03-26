Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,501 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,501 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $166,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,149,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $60.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

