Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 247,616 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 247,616 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of CVS Health worth $152,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

