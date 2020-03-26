Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 33,182 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Prologis worth $168,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

