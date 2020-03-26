Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,888 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.30% of Novanta worth $164,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $24,763,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 149,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.40. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

