Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,847 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,318,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,847 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of General Electric worth $148,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,061,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,126,000 after buying an additional 1,004,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 540,528 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

