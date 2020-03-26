Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 490,314 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490,314 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Valero Energy worth $153,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

