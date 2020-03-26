Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 951,999 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 951,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.09% of Ciena worth $137,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

