Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,538 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Capital One Financial worth $178,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

COF opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.