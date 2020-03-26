Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,441,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.19% of Sterling Bancorp worth $135,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

NYSE:STL opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

