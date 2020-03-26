Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 210,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

