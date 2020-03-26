Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

LNT stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 1,163,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

