Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the February 27th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,646,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 170,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 74,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.