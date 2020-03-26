Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,333. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.