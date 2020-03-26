Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $140,562,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allstate by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 379,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,502,000 after purchasing an additional 367,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.03. 160,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

