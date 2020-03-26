Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Ally Financial worth $89,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

