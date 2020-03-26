Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $35.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $779.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,342.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,321.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

