Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $35.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,223. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $779.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,342.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

