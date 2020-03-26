Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,929 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.43% of Alphabet worth $3,907,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $41.66 on Thursday, reaching $1,144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,342.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

