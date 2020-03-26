Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $27.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,130.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,342.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $779.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

