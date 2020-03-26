Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Capital Bank & Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $28.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,129.49. 1,087,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $776.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,340.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

