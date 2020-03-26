Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $29.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,135.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,460. The firm has a market cap of $780.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,340.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

