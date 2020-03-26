Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 27th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 687,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,944. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

