Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s current price.

ALTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 124,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,431. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.80.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 208,229 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

