Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alta Equipment Group an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ALTG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,483. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 308,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Insiders acquired a total of 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718 in the last three months.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.