AltaCorp Capital Cuts Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Price Target to C$2.75

Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 450.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.25.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.