Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $662,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Altice USA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 95,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

