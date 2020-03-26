Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

NYSE ALT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 50,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,355. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a price target for the company.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

