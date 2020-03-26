Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Amarin by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.