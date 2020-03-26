Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stake Decreased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin accounts for approximately 3.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.99% of Amarin worth $152,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 9,502,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.