Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,922,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,066,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,514,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $28.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,914.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,967.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,843.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

