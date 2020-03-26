Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $31.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,917.74. 720,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,967.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,843.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.