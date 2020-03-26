Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.86% of Amazon.com worth $7,922,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $33.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,919.66. 2,644,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The stock has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,967.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,843.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

