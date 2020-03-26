Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Deutsche Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,885.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,967.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,843.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

