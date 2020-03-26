Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

