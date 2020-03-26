Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Up 94.9% in March

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the February 27th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameri stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.45% of Ameri worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 36,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,662. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.42. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

