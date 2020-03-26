American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,189 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,501 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $16,555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 77,325,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,781,496. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.