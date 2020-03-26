American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 2,630,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.