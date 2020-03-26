American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 7,840,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

