American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,632. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.