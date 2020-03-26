American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Barclays

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $8.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 1,781,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

