American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $71.07 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

