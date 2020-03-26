American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

