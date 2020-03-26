American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 43,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,095. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AREC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

