American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,433 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 1.63% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of AMS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

