American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $51,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $17.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

