American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

AWK stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,418. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

